Navi Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Woman and Two Accomplices Arrested in Panvel for Alleged Murder of Mother

The Panvel City police have arrested a 26-year-old woman and her two accomplices for allegedly killing her mother over a property dispute and family issues, which are believed to be the primary motives behind the crime.

The suspects have been identified as Pranali Prahlad Naik, the deceased's daughter and a resident of Panvel, along with Vivek Ganesh Patil, 19, from Bhiwandi, and Vishal Amresh Pandey, 19, from Panvel. Both men are unemployed.

Initially, the police registered an accidental death report on September 13 after the body of 44-year-old Priya Prahlad Naik was discovered in her Panvel residence at Manik Society. However, the case was upgraded to a murder investigation following the post-mortem, which confirmed she had been killed.

Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Wagh subsequently registered a murder case under sections 103(1), 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (Indian Penal Code). The investigation—supported by witness statements, technical analysis, and evidence from the crime scene—revealed that Priya Naik's daughter, Pranali, had conspired with her two accomplices to carry out the murder.

"Initial findings suggest that Pranali Naik orchestrated the murder due to family disputes and property disagreements," said Nitin Thakare, Senior Police Inspector of Panvel City and the lead investigating officer. He added that Pranali, with the help of her accomplices, strangled her mother to death at their home.

The three suspects were taken into custody on September 15, 2024. During questioning, Pranali Naik confessed to plotting her mother's murder. They presented before the Panvel Magistrate Court, which granted police custody until September 23, 2024. Further investigations are underway.