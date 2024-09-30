Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Stabs Colleague to Death in Airoli Over Business Dispute; Arrested

Rabale Police have arrested Prakash Eknath Patil, 35 for allegedly murdering his business partner, Mohammed Shamim Shabir Shaikh, 32, in a dispute over embezzlement involving copper wire. The incident took place early Saturday near Airoli railway station.

According to the police, both Patil and Shaikh had been terminated from their jobs after the embezzlement of copper wire worth ₹3 lakh from Hindustan Company, which had been supplied for motor winding work. The company later demanded repayment from both men, leading to rising tensions.

On Friday night, Patil invited Shaikh to discuss the issue over drinks. They met near Coral School, Sector 20B, Airoli. During their conversation, an argument broke out, which escalated when Patil struck Shaikh on the head with a liquor bottle and stabbed him multiple times, resulting in Shaikh's death.

Passersby found Shaikh lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. Patil, who was also injured during the altercation, was arrested at the scene. Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant confirmed that Patil confessed to the crime. A case of murder has been registered.