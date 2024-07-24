Navi Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Engineer Jumps Off Atal Setu Bridge; Incident Caught on CCTV

A 38-year-old electronic engineer, Karuturi Srinivas, from Dombivli, committed suicide by jumping off the Atal Setu bridge on Wednesday afternoon. Karuturi, who had recently returned from Kuwait, where he worked in a private company, had moved back to start his own business in Dombivli. Facing financial difficulties in his new business, Karuturi was reportedly frustrated with his situation.

According to Senior Police Inspector Anjum Bagwan of the Nhava-Sheva Police Station, Karuturi drove a Nexa four-wheeler to the Atal Setu bridge around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. CCTV footage captured the incident, which shows after parking his vehicle, he jumped into the rough sea without hesitation.

A search operation involving four fishing boats and marine security personnel is underway, but officials say their efforts are hampered by rough seas and bad weather conditions. The cause of Karuturi's actions remains unknown as of this time. An investigation is ongoing.