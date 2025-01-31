Navi Mumbai: 4-Year-Old Killed in Ulwe After Pickup Van Reverses Recklessly; Driver Arrested

The Nhava Sheva (Ulwe) Police arrested a 26-year-old pickup van driver on January 29 for causing the death of a four-year-old child due to negligent driving in the Ulwe node. The driver, identified as Sawan Khanmiya Sindgiwal, was driving on the wrong side of the road and hit the child while reversing.

Sindgiwal, a resident of Taloja and native of Surat, was arrested shortly after the incident, which occurred around 10:30 AM near Sector 8, Ulwe.

The deceased was on her way to the hospital with her mother. While traveling from Kharkopar Gaon to Sector 08, Ulwe, Sindgiwal recklessly reversed the pickup van without considering road conditions. The vehicle struck the child with significant force, causing severe injuries to the left side of her head, which ultimately led to her death. The child's mother filed a complaint against the driver.

A case has been registered under Sections 106, 281, 125 (A), and 125 (B) of the Indian Penal Code. The driver was arrested shortly after the incident.