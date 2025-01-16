Navi Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Karnataka Man Arrested for House Burglaries, Rs 60 Lakh Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 41-year-old man from Karnataka, claiming to have solved at least seven cases of house-breaking across Navi Mumbai. The accused targeted the homes of working couples who typically left their houses locked during the day.

The police recovered stolen property worth Rs 60 lakh, including 16 lakh in cash, half a kilogram of gold jewelry, two motorbikes, three laptops, an iPhone, and other valuables.

During November and December 2024, a series of burglaries and house-breaking incidents caused widespread concern in Airoli and Vashi. The Central Crime Unit conducted parallel investigations to track down the criminal. However, the offender was difficult to identify and apprehend as he wore a helmet during the crimes, used stolen motorcycles, and attached fake number plates. Despite analyzing CCTV footage and conducting technical investigations, identifying the suspect initially proved challenging.

On December 7, 2024, a nighttime burglary in a densely populated area of Airoli was reported to Rabale Police Station. Following this, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ajaykumar Landge, along with officers and personnel from the Central Crime Unit, promptly visited the crime scene. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) issued clear directives to expedite the investigation and apprehend the perpetrator.

Senior Police Inspector Sunil Shinde formed two dedicated teams that worked tirelessly for 15 days, employing technical analysis and field investigations. These efforts led to the identification of the suspect's residence in the Mumbra area. Investigators meticulously combed through five housing societies in the locality and confirmed the accused's presence in Gulbarga, Karnataka.

A team was dispatched to Karnataka, where a trap was set to capture the suspect. On December 29, 2024, the accused was arrested and placed in police custody for nine days. During interrogation, he confessed to five burglary cases and two motorcycle thefts, bringing the total to seven crimes. Police also recovered stolen items worth Rs 60 lakh from Karnataka.