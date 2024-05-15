Navi Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Man Murdered Over Suspected Cow Theft, Three Arrested

Rabale MIDC police arrested three people Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a 45-year-old man from the Pardhi community village of Adavali Bhutavali in Mhape MIDC. The three suspects assaulted the man, believing he had stolen a cow from a stable. The incident occurred between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 14, according to police.

The arrested individuals were identified as Umakant Goud, 51, Jayaprakash Goud, 25, and Nagesh Ingle, 19. Three cows had been stolen from Umakant's stable a few months earlier. The deceased man has not yet been fully identified, but police are calling him Thakur for now.

Umakant suspected that Thakur, who resided in the Pardhi settlement of Advali Bhutavali village, had stolen the cows. “They hatched a plan to kidnap him. They took him to a deserted place in a rickshaw and beat him severely,” said a police official from Rabale MIDC Police Station.

After Thakur died from the assault, the suspects brought his body back to his home, dumped it there, and fled the scene.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Patil confirmed that all three suspects are in custody. He said Thakur lived alone and earned a living by doing various jobs at the local stable. However, police have not yet obtained any official documentation to confirm the complete identities of the suspects.