Navi Mumbai: 59-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After Being Hit by BEST Bus in Rabale; Driver Booked

The Rabale MIDC police have registered a case against a BEST bus driver following the death of a 59-year-old motorbike rider near Rabale station on Sunday night. The motorbike rider sustained fatal injuries after being trapped under the rear wheel of the bus, allegedly due to the negligence of the bus driver, identified as Amol Ramnath Bhosale from Kurla Depot.

According to police investigations, the incident occurred due to Bhosale's negligence. The BEST driver made a sharp left turn without adequately checking for vehicles approaching from behind. The motorbike rider, identified as Satish Dinkar Chavan from Thane (West), was caught under the rear wheel, with his head almost crushed by the tire. Unfortunately, Chavan succumbed to his severe injuries on the spot. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Sunday near the BEST bus station on Thane Lane of Thane-Belapur Road, in front of Rabale Railway Station.

A case has been lodged against the BEST driver Bhosale under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC for negligence causing death, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Following the incident, the driver was taken into police custody and subsequently released after issuing a notice under Section 41(A)(1) of CrPC.