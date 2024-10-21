Navi Mumbai Accident: 2-Year-Old Toddler Killed As Trailer Collides With Scooter in Belapur

A two-year-old toddler was killed, and three family members sustained injuries after a trailer collided with their scooter in Belapur on Sunday night. The driver of the trailer ignored the road conditions and struck the two-wheeler near Ekta Vihar Society on Belapur-Uran Road.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Azan Mohammed Danish, a resident of Karal Phata in Uran.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9:30 PM when the trailer driver hit the scooter near Ekta Vihar Society, situated between Uran Phata and Kille Junction on Belapur-Uran Road.

The complainant, Mohammed Danish Riyazuddin, 26, was riding his scooter with his wife, Nazi Bano, 26, and their children, Azan and Zinat Fatima, riding as passengers. As they approached a speed breaker near Ekta Vihar, the trailer driver failed to apply the brakes and collided with the scooter. “In the accident, his wife, Naziya Bano, and son, Mohammed Azan, sustained severe injuries, leading to Mohammed Azan's death,” said an official from the CBD Belapur Police Station.

Additionally, the driver fled the scene without providing medical assistance or notifying the authorities about the accident, prompting the filing of a case.

A case of rash driving and negligence causing death has been registered against the driver, identified as Vishal Kumar Rajbhar, 21, a native of Uttar Pradesh.