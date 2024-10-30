Navi Mumbai Accident: Speeding Bus Kills Two Pedestrians, Injures Three on Thane-Belapur Road in Rabale

A tragic accident involving a speeding private bus claimed the lives of two female pedestrians and injured three others on the Thane-Belapur Road in Rabale. Following the incident, the bus driver fled the scene, prompting local police to register a case and launch a search for the driver.

The accident took place on Monday when the bus, traveling toward Thane, lost control and collided with a rickshaw and a car before striking five pedestrians attempting to cross the road. Due to the severe impact, two of the victims later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Two of the other victims are in critical condition, while one suffered minor injuries.

Police have identified the bus driver as 23-year-old Ravi Debu and are currently seeking his whereabouts. This incident is part of a troubling trend of high-speed accidents on the Thane-Belapur Road, raising concerns about the need for stricter speed regulations in the area.