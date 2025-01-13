Navi Mumbai Accident: Two Women Die in Vashi Scooter-Car Crash; Driver Absconds

Two women lost their lives in a tragic collision between their scooter and a car in Vashi early Sunday morning at around 6:45 am. According to the police, the car driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Sanskruti Khokale (22), a Kamothe resident, was pronounced 'brought dead' upon arrival at NMMC Hospital, Vashi. The pillion rider, Anjali Pandey (22), who suffered severe injuries, succumbed to her wounds during treatment.

The women, both employed at a BPO in Turbhe MIDC, were on their way home after completing a night shift. The accident occurred near the traffic signal at Kopri Bridge, where the scooter reportedly entered the wrong side of the road. A head-on collision ensued between the scooter and the car.

Senior Inspector Ajay Shinde of the APMC police station confirmed that a criminal case has been registered against the car driver. CCTV footage from the area captured the car’s registration number, which revealed the owner resides in Dombivli. A police team has been dispatched to track down the driver.