Navi Mumbai: AHTU Rescues Four Women, Including Minor, From Flesh Trade in Panvel

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch successfully rescued four women including a minor girl who were forced into the flesh trade from Karanjade in Panvel.

A case has been filed at Panvel City police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Prithviraj Ghodpade, senior police inspector of AHTU, received information that a middleman identified as Raju Mandal alias Wejad Alli Khan was involved in a sex racket by forcing girls aged 16 to 17 years in prostitution in the Panvel area.

The police found his mobile number and when contacted, the accused informed Rs 10,000 for one girl and fixed Rs. 40,000 for four girls. As these women are not allowed in hotels and lodges, he would send at the customer’s place.

The accused was asked to come at 9 pm in Karanjade and when he came, he caught and rescued four women including a minor. According to police, two more person including a woman was involved in the racket.