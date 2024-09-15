Navi Mumbai Airport Issues Height Violation Notices to Housing Societies, Causing Panic Among Residents

A recent letter issued by Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Limited (NMIAL), as reported by Hindustan Times (HT), has raised concerns among residents of various housing societies. The letter requests information regarding the heights of buildings near the airport zone, sparking fears of potential demolitions. Residents, particularly those whose buildings were constructed with official approval from Navi Mumbai’s civic authorities years ago, are expressing unease.

NMIAL, a company under the Adani Group responsible for the development of Navi Mumbai's international airport, referenced a notification from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. This notification outlines height restrictions within a 20-kilometre radius of the airport, implemented by the Civil Aviation Department to maintain flight path safety by limiting the height of nearby buildings.

Last year, NMIAL conducted an aeronautical survey and found that some structures might exceed the permitted height limits. As a result, notices were issued to housing societies in areas like Ulwe, Kharghar, and Sector 50E of Seawoods, Nerul. The notices focused on superstructures such as water tanks, antennas, hoardings, parapets, staircases, and other additions that might surpass the allowed height.

Housing societies were given 15 days to submit details, including their buildings' total height, construction dates, approved building plans, occupation certificates, and any height clearance documentation from the Airports Authority of India.

The notices have been met with objections from local leaders and activists. Former corporator Netra Shirke, who raised the issue with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and MLA Ganesh Naik, questioned NMIAL’s authority. She argued, "These buildings were constructed years ago with NMMC's approval. How can NMIAL, a private entity, issue notices directly to citizens when the NMMC is the official planning authority? Why are residents being harassed?"

Shirke also highlighted that features like water tanks and sheds are essential to buildings. She added that the airport's surveillance radar had been relocated to Belapur’s Dhakale Island, which should have negated the previous 55-meter height limit.

Former MLA and BJP city chief Sandeep Naik echoed these sentiments, reassuring residents that those with valid occupation certificates should not be concerned. He added that his father, MLA Ganesh Naik, would raise the issue with high-level authorities, including the aviation minister.

Kailas Shinde, Navi Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner, explained to HT that this is a routine legal procedure. He stated that while NMIAL is a private company, it has been authorised by the government for airport development and is responsible for conducting these surveys. Shinde assured that the civic body would provide the requested building information to NMIAL if needed.

An official from NMIAL clarified that these notices are part of the information-gathering process required for obtaining an aerodrome license. He explained that the notices only target superstructures like water tanks and sheds that violate height restrictions, not the buildings themselves.

The official further explained that NMIAL was instructed by CIDCO to issue the notices as part of legal requirements and that the findings would be submitted to the Airports Authority of India.