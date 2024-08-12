Navi Mumbai Authorities Detain Five Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Stay

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, for residing illegally in India. These individuals reportedly entered the country 14 to 17 years ago through illegal means. Acting on a tip-off, the AHTU raided the Patel Paradise Building on Saturday morning. In Room 301, located behind Jama Masjid in Sector 12, Khairne Village, Koparkhairane, police discovered one man and four women living in the premises.

As the occupants could not provide any evidence or documents proving Indian citizenship, they were taken into custody. During interrogation, they admitted to having entered India between 2007 and 2010 by illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border, evading border patrols, and lacking the necessary permissions and valid travel documents. "Although they were unable to provide any proof of Indian citizenship, they had managed to obtain fake Indian Aadhaar and PAN cards with the intent to deceive the government," said an official from the Crime Branch. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mayra Aslam Malik, 37, a native of Katakali, North 24 Parganas, Bangladesh; Naseema Begum Bakkam Ghazi, 47, a native of Jashore, Bangladesh; Fatima Fazallu Khan, 47, a native of Jashore, Bangladesh; Firoza Shahadat Mulla alias Firoza Anish Sheikh, 34, a native of Jashore, Bangladesh; and Anish Asruddin Shaikh, 38, also a native of Jashore, Bangladesh.

A case has been registered against them at Koparkhairane Police Station under Sections 3(A) and 6(A) of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1970, and Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, along with Sections 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), and 340(2) BNS. Further investigation is ongoing by the Koparkhairane Police Station.