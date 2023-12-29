Navi Mumbai Builder Abducted over Theft Accusation

Navi Mumbai: A shocking case of abduction and assault came to light in Navi Mumbai, where construction businessman Khimji Chaudhary was kidnapped over alleged involvement in a theft. The perpetrators beat Chaudhary with wooden sticks and demanded the return of stolen jewelry and money. Six individuals have been charged for the incident.

Chaudhary's wife co-owns a saree business with another woman. Recently, 10.6 lakh rupees were stolen from the partner's house in Gujarat. Based on suspicion of this theft, Chaudhary was abducted from Airoli Sector 16 on December 25th.

The kidnappers took Chaudhary to Gujarat and pressured him to confess to the theft. He was assaulted in Mahape MIDC and subsequently taken to a temple in Kanpar village, Bhuj district. There, an attempt was made to subject him to a spiritual ordeal ("devalat angat anavne") before he was finally released.

A case of kidnapping and assault has been registered at Rabale Police Station against Kanta, Manjinath, Kiran, Jaysukh, Kalpesh, and an unknown individual. Police are currently searching for the accused.