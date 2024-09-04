Navi Mumbai Bust: 15 Containers of Smuggled Betel Nuts Worth ₹9.23 Crore Seized, Key Suspect Arrested

In a major breakthrough, the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) at Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH) successfully intercepted two consignments of a total of 15 containers at Nhava Sheva port containing smuggled betel nuts concealed under the guise of declared goods like bitumen and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDP). These consignments were destined for Inland Container Depot (ICD) Tughlakabad.

The investigation revealed that the overseas supplier of the goods in both consignments was an individual of Indian origin, identified as Harsh Rajyaguru. Further probing suggested that Rajyaguru played a pivotal role in orchestrating the smuggling operation. Consequently, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him.

In a swift operation by the Bureau of Immigration, Rajyaguru was intercepted at Goa Airport on 31st August 2024. During the interrogation, several inconsistencies were noted in his statements, particularly regarding the placement of purchase orders and his denial of involvement in the areca nut trade. Despite his denial, incriminating evidence, including emails and bank transactions linked to the IEC account, was uncovered, which he could not satisfactorily explain.

Following this, Harsh Rajyaguru was placed under arrest. The case is currently under further investigation, with authorities looking to uncover the broader network involved in this smuggling racket.

The interception and subsequent arrest underline the investigation department's ongoing efforts to curb smuggling activities and protect the nation’s economic interests.