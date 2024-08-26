Navi Mumbai Car Fire: Moving Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on Vashi Bridge Causes Major Traffic Jam on Sion-Panvel Highway (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a moving Tiago car on Vashi Bridge in Navi Mumbai on Monday evening, leading to a significant traffic jam on the Sion-Panvel Highway. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. as the car was traveling from Mumbai to Pune.

There is a car burning at Vashi bridge and it’s BAD !!!!! pic.twitter.com/39VN9mZDnA — 🐼 (@chulbolpandey) August 26, 2024

Four people were in the car at the time of the fire, but there were no reports of injuries. The fire caused significant disruptions to traffic, with vehicles backed up for several kilometers. Frustrated commuters took to social media to share videos and photos of the congestion.

Navi Mumbai police confirmed in the comment section of a user's video on X that the fire brigade successfully extinguished the blaze and the damaged car was removed from the scene.