Navi Mumbai: Case Filed After 10-15 CISF Personnel Allegedly Assault Doctor and Family Over Minor Dispute in Kharghar

A case has been registered at the Kharghar police station after 10 to 15 CISF personnel allegedly assaulted Dr. Srinath Parab and his family over a minor issue in Kharghar town. The incident occurred around 10:15 am on November 29.

While traveling in his Innova car from Kharghar town towards Sector 12 Pranam Hotel, Dr. Parab's vehicle was allegedly squeezed from the right side by a bus carrying CISF personnel. Dr. Parab managed to regain control of his car and began questioning the bus driver. At this point, 3 to 4 CISF personnel, including a jawan named Sanjeev, got off the bus and started verbally abusing and physically assaulting Dr. Parab. His brother, Prasad Parab, who attempted to intervene, was also assaulted.

The CISF personnel allegedly beat up the women of the Parab family who were trying to mediate the situation. The family members also claimed that most of the personnel appeared to be intoxicated. A CISF jawan named Garud, who was aboard the bus, intervened and helped the family into their vehicle.