Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Announces E-Auction for Hospital and Student Hostel Plots

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced the availability of three plots designated for hospitals and two plots for student hostels in Navi Mumbai. These plots will be made available for lease through an e-auction process. The three hospital plots are situated in the Kharghar, Dronagiri, and Koparkhairane nodes, with the two student hostel plots located in the Nerul and New Panvel nodes. Notably, the Dronagiri node, which is currently under development, is in need of a well-equipped hospital.

For the past couple of years, CIDCO has made various plots available across the city to meet demand and control the rising prices of houses. Besides residential and commercial plots, CIDCO has also made available plots for social and educational facilities.

The sizes of the hospital plots range from 569 sq meters to 1884 sq meters, with base prices ranging from Rs 42,981 per sq meter to Rs 66,380 per sq meter. These plots will be leased to trusts or societies registered under the Bombay Public Trust Act 1950, the Society Registration Act 1860, or any statutory charitable trust in India. Scheme booklets will be available from August 4 on the CIDCO e-auction website.

The two hostel plots are available in sector 25 of Nerul and sector 12 (W) of New Panvel, with sizes of 810.89 sq meters and 999.53 sq meters, respectively. The base prices for these two plots are Rs 47,335 per sq meter and Rs 30,673 per sq meter, respectively.

Additionally, CIDCO has offered a 499 sq meter plot in sector 18 of CBD Belapur for social welfare. This plot can be used for a Mahila and Bal Bhawan. The base price of this plot is Rs 13,522 per sq meter.