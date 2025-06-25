Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Conducts Historic Land Allotment Draw for 319 Beneficiaries in Dronagiri Node

Navi Mumbai: In a significant development for project-affected persons (PAPs), the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has conducted a long-awaited land allotment draw under its 12.5% scheme for 319 eligible beneficiaries from the Dronagiri node in Uran taluka, Raigad district. This marks the first such draw in the region since 2007.

The draw was held following a historic decision taken during CIDCO's board meeting on June 11, 2025. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde symbolically distributed letters of intent for plots.

The land allotment is part of a broader initiative that began with the acquisition of land from 95 villages across Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and Uran, under which affected landowners were promised plots equivalent to 12.5% of the acquired area. While 94% of eligible PAPs had already received their plots, 5.59% remained pending. The recent move aims to complete this long-delayed process.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier approved the distribution of the remaining plots to the Dronagiri beneficiaries. A total of 1.9 lakh square meters of land will now be allotted to the 319 eligible individuals. During the symbolic ceremony at the Mantralaya, 24 of these beneficiaries received their intent letters directly from Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Officials hailed the decision as a step toward fulfilling longstanding promises and ensuring fair rehabilitation of project-affected landowners in the region.