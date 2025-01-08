Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Demolishes Two Unauthorised RCC Constructions in Nerul's Karave Village

The Anti-Encroachment Department of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) demolished two ongoing unauthorised RCC buildings in Karave village, Nerul, on Tuesday. Despite prior instructions to halt construction, the builders continued their work, leading to the action.

The two illegal constructions were located in Sector 36 of Karave village. The first was a 650 sq. meter unauthorised RCC building being developed on Survey Nos. 5, 6, and 272, while the second was a 250 sq. meter RCC construction on Survey No. 5.

CIDCO had issued a written notice under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act, Section 54(1), a few days prior, directing the developers to cease construction. However, the developers ignored the notice and continued building.

On January 7 afternoon, CIDCO’s Anti-Encroachment Department, under the supervision of Chief Controller Dr. Jagannath Veerkar and Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde, executed the demolition with the help of three Poclain machines. The operation was carried out under strict security measures to ensure effective enforcement of the demolition.