Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Demolishes Unauthorized G+1 Under-Construction Structure in Koparkhairane

CIDCO's Encroachment Department continued its crackdown on unauthorized constructions by demolishing an R.C.C. (G+1) building, approximately 145 square meters in size, in Sector 4A of Koparkhairane. The demolition was carried out under police protection.

According to the Superintendent of Unauthorized Construction (North), developer Atamram Edge was responsible for constructing the unauthorized building without the necessary approvals from the competent authorities. The construction, a G+1 R.C.C. structure, violated regulations by proceeding without authorization.

CIDCO had issued a notice to the developer on September 23 under Section 54(1) of the MRTP Act, instructing a halt to construction and the restoration of the land to its original condition. Despite this, the developer continued the work, leading CIDCO to take further action.

As the developer ignored the notice, violating the legal directive, they were charged under Section 54(2) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. The demolition costs will be recovered from the developer as per land revenue provisions.