Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Demolishes Unauthorized Three-Story RCC Structure in Ghansoli

In a major crackdown against unauthorized constructions, CIDCO's encroachment department demolished a three-story RCC building under construction in Talvali village, Sector 20, Ghansoli, on Monday afternoon. The drive was carried ouyt out under police protection.

The developers, Laxman Lohar and Manoj Pawar, who were working on a 50-50 partnership, had initiated the construction on survey plot numbers 199 and 200 despite prior warnings. CIDCO had issued a notice on October 3 under Section 54(1) of the MRTP Act, instructing the developers to halt construction and maintain the status quo. However, they continued building, prompting CIDCO to take decisive action.

The demolition was executed under the directives of Dr. Jagannath Veerkar, CIDCO’s Chief Controller of Unauthorized Constructions, and Suresh Mengde, Chief Vigilance Officer. “CIDCO remains committed to preventing illegal developments and ensuring compliance with regulations,” stated a senior official.

The operation underscores CIDCO's vigilance and resolve to curb unauthorized activities in Navi Mumbai, reinforcing its stance on urban development discipline.