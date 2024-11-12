Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Demolishes Under-Construction Buildings for Violating Regulations in Ghansoli

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) demolished an under-construction building in Ghansoli on Monday for violating building regulations. Notices had been issued to both the property owners and developers to remove the illegal structures, but construction continued despite these warnings.

Dr. Jagannath Veerkar, CIDCO’s Chief of Unauthorized Constructions and Encroachments, confirmed that the illegal RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) construction of a four-story building was underway on Survey Number 47 in Ghansoli village, between the Bazaar area and D-Mart Road, specifically at Kombdi Chawl and Jijamata Nagar. Notices were served under Section 54(1) of the MRTP Act, instructing the property owners and developers to cease construction and dismantle the structure. However, the developers ignored the instructions, leading to the demolition.

Under the guidance of Dr. Veerkar and CIDCO’s Chief Vigilance Officer, Suresh Mengde, CIDCO took action on Monday afternoon, demolishing the two unauthorized buildings using an excavator, in the presence of police officers.