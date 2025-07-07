Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Ignores Forest Minister’s Deadline, Debris Still Dumped in Protected Lotus Lake Wetland

Despite the Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik issuing clear instructions and a seven-day deadline for the removal of debris illegally dumped into Navi Mumbai’s ecologically sensitive Lotus Lake, CIDCO has yet to act—sparking growing frustration among environmentalists and residents.

#NaviMumbai destruction



CIDCO dumped illigally debris in national wetland and after Forest ministers @NaikSpeaks instructions and deadline of 7 days yet not removed.@CIDCO_Ltd are you above the Law?

Wetlands vanishing 3 time faster.@RamsarConv@CMOMaharashtra#DaraveLotusLakepic.twitter.com/yAeG2LnQeZ — d𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖊𝖘𝖍 b𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖎🇮🇳 (@dharmeshbarai) July 7, 2025

For the fourth consecutive Sunday, around 50 environmentally conscious citizens gathered near Darave’s Lotus Lake in Nerul, continuing their sustained protests demanding immediate action. The demonstrators accuse CIDCO of willfully ignoring repeated citizen appeals and official directives to clear the construction debris from the nationally recognized wetland.

The protestors allege that CIDCO not only violated environmental norms by dumping debris into the wetland, but has also failed to comply with a direct order from the Forest Ministry, issued after a series of citizen representations. Former corporator Saluja Sutar, who has been actively supporting the movement, earlier confirmed that Forest Minister Ganesh Naik had assured the protection of the lake’s ecological integrity and ordered CIDCO to remove the debris.

Yet, six days after the deadline passed, no action has been taken. “CIDCO’s blatant disregard for a protected wetland is unacceptable. We’ve sent over 120 emails, staged peaceful protests for four weeks, and still, the debris remains,” said one concerned citizen at the site.

Lotus Lake, officially classified as a wetland in government records, plays a vital role in regulating local water levels, temperature, and biodiversity. It supports a complex ecosystem of migratory birds, aquatic life, reptiles, and other fauna, making it a crucial environmental asset in Navi Mumbai.As of today, CIDCO has not issued any official statement regarding the removal of debris, and the site remains visibly degraded.