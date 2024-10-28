Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024: Book My CIDCO Home Housing Scheme Sees Overwhelming Response with 60,000 Registrations in 15 Days

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is witnessing a tremendous response to its "Book My CIDCO Home" initiative, as the scheme for 26,000 affordable homes has already attracted over 60,000 registrations in just 15 days. These new homes are located in prime areas near Vashi, Taloja, Kharghar, Khandeshwar, and Mansarovar railway stations, making them highly accessible for commuters. The last date for applying for the CIDCO lottery 2024 is November 11.

Launched in Dussehra, the scheme has seen the highest demand for homes in the Kharghar area, which offers 3,843 homes as part of CIDCO's Mega Housing Scheme. This includes 1,803 homes conveniently near Kharghar railway station, 1,700 homes adjacent to D-Mart at Sector-14, and 340 homes close to Kharghar Gaon Metro Station. The Kharghar location stands out for its strategic transportation access, with proximity to both the proposed Kharghar-Belapur Coastal Road and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport.

A total of 6,800 registrants have already paid the registration fee, with the majority showing interest in the Kharghar housing options. Projects like Sector-14, developed near the Kharghar Bus Depot, offer homes under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) where homebuyers can avail the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The unprecedented demand underscores the strong customer interest and the appeal of Kharghar’s evolving infrastructure. The concerned CIDCO department anticipates continued interest in these well-connected, amenity-rich housing options as the scheme progresses.