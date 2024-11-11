Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024 Date Extended: Mass Housing Scheme Deadline Extended by One Month; Check Details

Good news is here for citizens of Navi Mumbai who dream of owning their own home and who did not fill out the application form by the November 11 deadline. City And Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has extended the registration deadline for houses under its Mass Housing Scheme by one month, giving another opportunity to those who are unable to complete the online application due to various reasons. CIDCO officials have urged interested applicants to take advantage of this extension and register for the Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024 scheme to fulfil their dream of home ownership.

The new deadline for application registration for the CIDCO Mass Housing Scheme is December 11, 2024. The extension was granted because many people were unable to register due to Diwali festivities and the ongoing Assembly election in Maharashtra. The initial deadline for registration was November 11, 2024, with today (Monday) as the last day for applications, but CIDCO has now pushed this date forward.

As of Sunday evening (November 10), around 81,900 applicants had registered online, 22,021 of whom had already paid the application fee. Since this number is lower than the number of available houses, CIDCO is concerned about potential technical issues during the computerised draw. Hence, a one-month extension has been granted.

CIDCO is constructing 67,000 houses across 27 locations in various city nodes. Of these, 43,000 houses in the first phase have received 'Maharera' approval, and construction is underway. The scheme for 26,000 houses was launched on October 11.

In a significant update, houses won in the CIDCO Lottery will now be fully owned by the winners rather than leased. Previously, sellers required CIDCO Corporation’s NOC and had to pay a fixed fee to sell these homes. Now, homeowners can sell without additional paperwork or fees, benefiting a large number of CIDCO homeowners.

Documents Required:

Aadhaar Card.

Income Proof Certificate.

Domicile Certificate.

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) are eligible for CIDCO flats with the added benefit of subsidies under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. The price of these homes will be disclosed once you get your name in the CIDCO Lottery draw. For more information you may visit CIDCO official website at https://cidcohomes.com