Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024 Deadline Today; 134,000 Applications Received Till Date

The deadline for online registration for CIDCO homes is fast approaching, with no further extensions. However, customers can still complete their registration until the deadline for home selection. CIDCO has decided to keep the online application portal open even after the deadline, offering another chance for those who have not yet registered. So far, 134,000 applications have been received for CIDCO homes.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024: Prices Soar Beyond Common Man's Reach, Range from ₹25 Lakh to ₹97 Lakh

The last date for registration under the 'My Preferred CIDCO Home' scheme is January 10. Despite extending the deadline three times, CIDCO had not announced the home prices until Tuesday night, just two days before the deadline. The prices for 26,000 homes were revealed based on the project, providing relief to customers who were uncertain about the process.

Customers who have completed their registration and paid the fee will be eligible to select their homes starting January 11. As of January 9, 133,975 customers had registered online, and 54,768 have paid the fee, qualifying them for the next phase of home selection.