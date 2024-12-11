Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024: Last Day to Register for Mass Housing Scheme Today; Check How to Apply

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) extended the registration and application deadline for the CIDCO Mass Housing Scheme from November 11 to December 11, providing applicants with an additional month. However, today marks the final day to submit online and offline lottery forms.

The extension was granted because many people were unable to register due to the Diwali festivities and the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, which were concluded last month. The initial registration deadline was November 11, 2024, but today (Wednesday) is the last day for submissions, so applicants must act promptly.

With skyrocketing house prices in Mumbai, many residents are exploring alternatives in the western suburbs, Navi Mumbai, and nearby areas. For those seeking affordable housing, this update regarding CIDCO's lottery is crucial.

After receiving approval from MahaRERA, CIDCO initiated the construction of 67,000 houses across 27 locations, including nodes like Taloja and Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. Of these, 43,000 houses have received final MahaRERA approval. In October, CIDCO launched a lottery for 26,000 houses. However, due to the election process and the lack of official pricing announcements for these homes, many potential applicants delayed or skipped applying.

Given the relatively low response from applicants, CIDCO might consider taking further measures or making significant decisions regarding the lottery process. It remains to be seen if any additional steps will be taken to address these concerns.

How to Apply for Navi Mumbai Mass Housing Scheme

1.Visit the official Website at https://cidcohomes.com.

2. Enter your mobile number and login.

3. Verify Aadhar and PAN card and upload all the documents.

Documents Required to Apply

Aadhaar number and Aadhaar card.

PAN Card.

Mobile number (linked with Aadhaar number).

Email ID.

Co-applicant details – if applicable (Aadhaar and PAN).

Photograph (not older than 90 days from the registration date).