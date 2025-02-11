Navi Mumbai CIDCO Lottery 2024 Result: Final Draw List for 26,000 Homes Published; Check Venue and Time Details

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has released the final list of valid applicants for the draw of 26,000 homes under the My Preferred Home scheme. There is no change in the number of applicants compared to the draft list published after the booking amount deadline.

A total of 21,399 applicants have been deemed valid for the draw, which is scheduled for February 15, 2025. The event will begin at 11 AM at Raigad Estate Phase-1, Sector 28, Taloja.

Despite extending the registration and booking payment deadlines four times, CIDCO struggled to receive valid applications matching the number of homes available. The draft list of applicants who successfully paid the booking amount was published on January 3, 2025.

Launched on October 12, 2024, during Dussehra, the scheme aims to benefit the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The 26,000 flats are spread across Navi Mumbai, including Vashi, Baman Dongri, Kharkopar, Kharghar (P), Kharghar (Po) (Taloja), Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Panvel, and Kalamboli.

CIDCO extended the deadline multiple times following requests from homebuyers who needed more time to arrange documents. However, by the final deadline, only 21,399 applicants had paid the mandatory booking amount—₹75,000 for EWS homes and ₹1.5 lakh for LIG homes. An additional 114 applicants made payments after the January 31 cutoff.

Many prospective buyers withdrew after CIDCO announced the property prices in mid-December. "The high pricing reportedly discouraged many buyers. Despite extensive promotion on social media, CIDCO failed to attract enough applicants to match the number of available homes," said a real estate expert.