Navi Mumbai: CIDCO MD Reviews Progress of Hetawane and Jite Water Supply Projects

To address the growing water demand, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is implementing several initiatives. On September 23, CIDCO’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Vijay Singhal, inspected various water supply project sites to review their progress and ensure timely completion.

As part of these efforts, Singhal visited the 270 MLD Hetawane Water Supply Augmentation Scheme site. He also inspected the shaft for the tunnel designed to transport untreated water from the Hetawane dam and checked the CIDCO release point.

Additionally, Singhal visited the Jite Water Treatment Plant, where a new 270 MLD Water Treatment Plant is under construction. He reviewed the project’s status and inspected the shafts built for tunnels carrying both untreated and treated water.

Singhal expressed satisfaction with the progress of the projects and directed officials to ensure their timely completion, which will guarantee a steady water supply for residents under CIDCO's jurisdiction in the future.

Accompanying him during the visit were Ganesh Deshmukh, Joint Managing Director of CIDCO, Sheila Karunakaran, Chief Engineer (Navi Mumbai International Airport and Special Projects), P. V. Mool, Superintendent Engineer, and other officials and staff.