Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Razes Massive Illegal Constructions in Belondakhar Logistic Park

CIDCO carried out a major demolition drive on Thursday, removing nearly 6,000 sq. m of unauthorized constructions at the Logistic Park Node in Belondakhar. The operation targeted illegal structures that had been erected on CIDCO’s notified and acquired land without any approvals.

During the November 28 action, officials pulled down several illegal setups, including brick rooms, boundary walls, foundation bases, a main gate, a security cabin, and tin-sheet barricades. These constructions were found to be in clear violation of CIDCO’s building norms and development regulations. Heavy equipment such as a JCB machine and a poclain was deployed to execute the demolition.

Authorities stated that the encroachments on Survey Nos. 59/4, 59/5, and 59/6 had no legitimate allotment or sanctioned permissions. The drive was conducted under the instructions of the Chief Vigilance Officer and overseen by the Chief Controller of Unauthorized Constructions (Navi Mumbai).

The team involved officers from CIDCO’s Encroachment Department, local police, the CIDCO Police Unit, MSEDCL, CIDCO’s security staff, and Maharashtra Security Board personnel. In total, 10 labourers and multiple vehicles — including a JCB, a poclain, a truck, and a jeep — were engaged in the operation. CIDCO added that the cleared land will be regularly monitored to prevent fresh encroachments.