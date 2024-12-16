Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Resumes Survey to Regularise Constructions in 95 Villages

After a brief pause due to the enforcement of the Assembly election code of conduct, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has resumed its efforts to regularise need-based constructions made by project-affected individuals in 95 villages of Navi Mumbai. The initiative, aimed at granting legal recognition to structures built out of necessity, is now in the final stages of technical evaluation, with a decision expected this week.

Three companies have submitted bids for the tender issued to survey the 95 villages. CIDCO has already convened the second meeting of the committee overseeing this initiative, under the guidance of Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal.

A senior CIDCO official confirmed that the process of regularising these constructions is progressing steadily. The state government had earlier issued an ordinance on September 23 to address the concerns of project-affected villagers. This ordinance is built upon earlier government resolutions issued in February and December 2022. However, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi criticized it, dismissing it as a pre-election strategy aimed at securing voter support.

Urban Development Secretary Asim Gupta subsequently held discussions with community leaders and representatives of social organizations to incorporate amendments to the ordinance. Under the revised ordinance, CIDCO is tasked with regularizing land within both the original and extended village boundaries. To facilitate this, the corporation plans to use Google imagery to survey densely populated areas near the boundaries established in 1970.

The survey, projected to cost between Rs 25 and Rs 30 crore, will be instrumental in identifying and legalizing structures built by project-affected individuals. This move is expected to provide significant relief to residents by granting long-awaited legal recognition for their properties.

With the Maha Yuti government back in power, CIDCO has expedited its efforts to ensure the ordinance is implemented swiftly for the benefit of affected individuals. Further updates are expected following the finalization of the tender process later this week.