Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Warns of Fake Housing Scheme Claims Circulating on Social Media - Details Inside

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has appealed to citizens not to fall prey to rumors about housing schemes being circulated on social media platforms, as it has not launched any new schemes. CIDCO urges the public to verify information through official channels before relying on misleading advertisements or information.

Currently, CIDCO is developing affordable housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in various locations across Navi Mumbai. However, the planning agency has observed that misinformation about its Mass Housing Scheme is being circulated on social media platforms.

CIDCO has urged the public to exercise caution and verify information through official channels to avoid confusion before making deals. At present, CIDCO has not launched any new housing schemes for the sale of housing units being constructed.

“CIDCO has not appointed any service centre or agency for the sale of these tenements. Hence, CIDCO appeals to the public not to fall prey to false advertisements, schemes, or news being spread by individuals or any other agency. Please be aware that CIDCO will not be held liable for any financial losses incurred by individuals who fall victim to fraudulent schemes or misinformation. We urge all citizens to exercise caution and verify information through CIDCO’s official website and social media handles to avoid potential scams,” stated the Public Relations Department of CIDCO.

Meanwhile, CIDCO has appealed to citizens to report false information. “If you come across any misleading news or information, please submit a written complaint to CIDCO's Vigilance Department, 6th Floor, CIDCO Bhavan,” said the PRO.

Citizens can also seek assistance with CIDCO's housing schemes or application submission issues at Nivara Kendra, 7th Floor, Belapur Railway Station, Navi Mumbai, or the Marketing (Housing) Department, 3rd Floor, Raigad Bhavan, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.