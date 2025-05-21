Navi Mumbai: Civic Chief Reviews Pre-Monsoon Preparedness, Issues Strict Directives

Navi Mumbai: With the India Meteorological Department forecasting an early monsoon, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde conducted a comprehensive, department-wise review of pre-monsoon preparedness. He directed officials to expedite all ongoing works to ensure the city is monsoon-ready in time.

The Commissioner stressed the need for 24/7 operational control rooms at the NMMC headquarters and across ward offices and fire stations. He instructed that toll-free helplines (1800222309 and 1800222310) be equipped with multiple lines to ensure accessibility for citizens. All helpline numbers will be widely published for public awareness.

Dr. Shinde also stressed speeding up drain and gutter cleaning, ensuring immediate removal of extracted silt, and restoring dug-up roads without delay. Special focus was placed on the MIDC area, where engineers have been asked to coordinate with MIDC officials to complete pending work before the rains.

Officials were directed to inspect and publicize a list of dangerous buildings, especially the 66 categorized under "C1," and evacuate residents where necessary. The list will be made available on the NMMC website and in newspapers. Temporary shelter plans, including food arrangements, are also being finalized in case evacuations are required during heavy rainfall or landslides.

Healthcare preparations are also underway, with stockpiling of preventive medicines and keeping ambulances on standby. Tree trimming work has been expedited, and coordination with APMC Market authorities has been initiated to ensure cleanliness.

Referring to last year’s tragic billboard collapse in Ghatkopar, Dr. Shinde instructed a structural audit of all hoardings within the city limits and directed that all concerned authorities be notified.

With schools reopening in June, school buildings are being inspected and necessary repairs are being carried out to ensure a safe and functional learning environment from day one.

Dr. Shinde concluded by urging all departments to complete pre-monsoon work promptly and coordinate with other agencies to provide uninterrupted and safe services to Navi Mumbai citizens throughout the rainy season. He also encouraged using all communication platforms to stay connected with the public.

Senior officials, including Additional Commissioners Sunil Pawar and Dr. Rahul Gethe, along with department heads, Assistant Commissioners, Executive Engineers, and other key personnel, attended the meeting.