Navi Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Review of Ecotourism Plan for Pandavkada Waterfall

Navi Mumbai: Responding to environmental activists’ plea to conserve Pandavkada Waterfalls in Kharghar as an ecological tourism destination, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the state tourism department to examine the proposal.

Pandavkada Falls, which stands at a height of 107 meters—30 meters taller than the Qutub Minar—also holds mythological significance, as it is believed the Pandavas bathed and rested here during their exile.

Following a recent incident where a group of monsoon revellers was stranded at the falls, activists have intensified their campaign to develop the site into a regulated ecotourism and water conservation project. NatConnect Foundation, which is leading the effort, sent a formal appeal to the Chief Minister.

“Adventure seekers visit the hills throughout the year, and water lovers flock to the falls during the monsoon. These visits cannot be stopped entirely,” NatConnect stated in its letter.

“We are glad that the Chief Minister responded to our appeal and directed Atul Patne, Principal Secretary (Tourism), to take the matter forward,” said Jyoti Nadkarni, convenor of the Kharghar Hill and Wetlands Forum.

NatConnect Director B.N. Kumar added that activists would continue to follow up on the issue through the Right to Information (RTI) Act to ensure progress.

An earlier proposal to develop the area as an ecotourism zone was inexplicably shelved by the forest department, which has shown little concern for public safety, Kumar said.

“We have been urging CIDCO and the forest department to regulate access to the falls with proper safety measures, but the risk to visitors continues,” he noted.

Despite constructing a wall, a ticketing counter, and changing rooms at the site, the forest department has left these facilities underutilized, Nadkarni added.

Activists also recently met with Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, who assured them he would take up the matter. “It’s high time the government takes this issue seriously,” Kumar emphasized.

“Why should monsoon lovers travel to Lonavala, Khandala, or Malshej Ghat when we have such a spectacular waterfall right here at Pandavkada?” Kumar asked.

He pointed out that the rainwater from the hills currently flows directly into the sea. “Why can’t the government create a holding pond to collect and recycle this water for use in the dry season?” he suggested.

Kumar also proposed rainwater harvesting along the Kharghar hill range and adjoining areas like Belapur and Parsik Hills.

Activists have urged the government to revive the long-pending nature park project along the Belapur-Kharghar hills and promote Navi Mumbai as a premier eco-tourism destination.

“Navi Mumbai is blessed with natural assets—mangroves, wetlands, flamingos, hills, waterfalls, and creeks—all of which can form a vibrant ecotourism circuit,” Kumar said.

In this context, the activists have called on the Chief Minister to convene a coordination meeting with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), CIDCO, NMMC, the forest department, police, and local environmentalists.

The group has also launched a digital campaign and an online petition addressed to the Chief Minister to garner public support.