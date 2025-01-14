Navi Mumbai: Construction of Kharghar Coastal Road to Begin Soon, ₹1,020.7 Crore Tender Awarded

The construction of the Kharghar Coastal Road, which will connect Jalmarg Sector 16 in Kharghar to Belapur and onward to Nerul, is poised to begin following the completion of the tendering process. J Kumar Infraprojects emerged as the lowest bidder for the 9.6-kilometer project, with a ₹1,020.7 crore bid, the lowest among three bidders. The financial bids of the technically qualified companies were opened in early January.

This vital infrastructure project will provide residents of Kharghar and Panvel, including travelers from Pune, with direct access to Navi Mumbai International Airport through an interchange on the Sion-Panvel Highway. The project is expected to be completed within 30 months, including during the monsoon season.

The Kharghar Coastal Road (KCR) will initially connect Jalmarg Sector 16 with Kharghar Railway Station along Panvel Creek, with plans to extend toward Belapur and Nerul’s Passenger Water Terminal in the future. Approximately 2.986 kilometers of the road will utilize existing infrastructure, while the remainder will be constructed on stilts or through land reclamation. The project received Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in August 2024, further facilitating direct access to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The CIDCO-managed project spans 9.679 kilometers, of which 2.986 kilometers consist of existing roads. New segments will include stilt construction and land reclamation. The Coastal Road will extend from Jalmarg Sector 16 to the PMAY Housing Scheme near Kharghar Railway Station, then proceed to the underpass near Delhi Public School in Nerul, running parallel to NMIA and connecting Kharghar Station to Belapur.

The timeline for the project is set at 913 days, including the monsoon season. According to a CIDCO official, the first 90 days will be dedicated to design, proof-checking, and approval, while the remaining 823 days will focus on construction and handover.

“This road will significantly enhance connectivity between NMIA, the Nerul Water Terminal, and Kharghar, as well as the International Corporate Park being developed in the area, akin to the Bandra-Kurla Complex,” said a CIDCO official. The road will also help alleviate traffic congestion on the Sion-Panvel Highway.

The route will begin at Jalmarg in Kharghar, cross the Sion-Panvel Expressway via an interchange, and pass through Sector 10, Kharghar, and Sector 11, Belapur, utilizing existing 30-meter-wide roads in CBD Belapur. It will cross Amra Marg (National Highway 348A) through a vehicular underpass, follow a grade road along the creek, and connect to the elevated road at the Nerul Water Transport Terminal, eventually joining Palm Beach Marg near Delhi Public School.

Meanwhile, the 5.8-kilometer Ulwe Coastal Road (UCR) construction has already begun. This elevated road will provide direct connectivity between NMIA and Atal Setu, allowing vehicles from Mumbai to reach NMIA via the Ulwe Coastal Road.