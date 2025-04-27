Navi Mumbai: Couple Booked for Duping Man of Rs 12 Lakh With Promise of Govt Job for His Daughter

A case has been registered against a couple from Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of securing a government job for his daughter. Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, reported the news agency PTI.

He said the accused, Neelkant Subash Gosavi (35) and his wife, Priya, allegedly befriended the complainant and gradually gained his trust between October 2022 and April 25, 2025, reported PTI. Also Read | Mumbai Cyber Cell Busts Loan Fraud Racket Operating from Delhi; Three Arrested for Duping Senior Citizen of Rs 1.14 Crore.

The official said the couple reportedly assured the man they could use their influence to secure a position for his daughter in the Income Tax Department (IT) and took Rs 12 lakh from him over multiple transactions. However, despite repeated assurances, no job materialised and the couple failed to return the money. The investigation is underway to ascertain if the couple had similarly cheated others.