Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 26-Year-Old Man for Ganja Possession in Ulwe

Unit 3 of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 26-year-old man from Ulwe for possession of the narcotic substance "ganja" on Wednesday night. The accused, identified as Shubham Lalchandra Jaiswal, a resident of Sector 10B, Ulwe, and native of Sultanpur District, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly attempting to sell the substance when apprehended. Jaiswal reportedly operates a guest house in the area.

On November 5, while patrolling within the jurisdiction of Ulwe Police Station, Constable Rajesh More received a tip-off that an individual would be arriving near the open gym at the J. Kumar Construction site in Sector 5, Ulwe, to sell "ganja." Acting on this information, the police set up a trap at the location and apprehended the suspect.

During the search, officers found Jaiswal in possession of 6,971 grams of "ganja," valued at Rs 1,74,275, which he intended to sell. Police also seized a motorcycle and mobile phone, bringing the total value of the seized items to Rs 2,39,275.

A case has been registered against Jaiswal at Ulwe Police Station under Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(II) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. He was presented in court and has been remanded to police custody until November 8. Further investigation is ongoing.