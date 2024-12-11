Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Dismantles Online Gambling Dens; Six Arrested, Over Rs 1 Lakh Seized

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch dismantled multiple online gambling dens across the city on Tuesday, arresting six individuals and seizing cash and gambling materials worth over Rs 1 lakh.

Acting on intelligence, Police Inspector Chavan of Unit 3, along with his team, raided a premise near the CBD Police Station, beside the Sector 6 bus stop in CBD Belapur. The authorities seized computers and other gambling materials valued at Rs 47,950. Two suspects, Maheshkumar Gulabchand Verma (29) and Raghvendra alias Gopal Shetty (49) were arrested under Sections 4(1)(A) and 5 of the Maharashtra (Mumbai) Gambling Prohibition Act, as well as Sections 7(3) and 9(1) of the Lottery Regulation Act. Further investigation is ongoing by the CBD Police Station.

In another case, Unit 3 raided Gala No. 3 at Nayan Co-op. Housing Society, Sector 6A, Kamothe, where they confiscated gambling equipment valued at Rs 53,430. Two individuals, Anup Mahendra Jaiswal (31) and Sunil Kondale alias Nikam (38), were arrested and charged under similar sections of the Gambling Prohibition Act and the Lottery Regulation Act. Kamothe Police Station is handling further inquiries.

In the third incident, the Crime Branch’s Central Unit raided a premise at Prabhat Center, Gala No. 8, Sector 6, near CBD Police Station. The raid resulted in the seizure of computers, gambling materials, and cash totaling Rs 29,600. Thirteen individuals, including Amar Laxman Kanse (32), were arrested and booked under the same relevant sections. The investigation is being conducted by the CBD Police Station.