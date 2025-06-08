Navi Mumbai Crime: Homeless Man Murdered, Attacker Hospitalized After Mob Assault

In Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, a homeless man was crushed to death in the early hours of Sunday. An official said the police rescued the assailant from an enraged mob that had trapped him, as reported by the PTI. He claimed the accused was hurt in the encounter and was taken to a hospital in Mumbai. The victim is identified as Prakash Nagorao Lokhande, who slept on the walkway beneath the Shahbaz Belapur bridge, the official said. The official said, “As per preliminary information, the attack took place around 3:45 am after the victim got into an argument with the accused, Abhishek Singh alias Abhishek Pal. The latter attacked the sleeping man with a large stone, killing him on the spot,” reported PTI.

According to the official, locals apprehended the accused and began assaulting him. He said the injured man was taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai after a Belapur police team arrived on the scene and rescued him. The official further stated that an inquiry is in progress and that a case has been filed under section 103(1)(murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).