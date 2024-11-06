Navi Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested for Killing Over Rs 30,000 Unpaid Loan, Body Dumped in Kharghar Hills

Unit 3 of the Crime Branch, Navi Mumbai Police, has arrested a 36-year-old man from Nehrunagar, Mumbai, for allegedly killing a man and dumping the body in the Kharghar Hill area. According to the police, the victim had borrowed Rs 30,000 from the accused but failed to repay the amount, which led to mounting anger and ultimately to the murder.

The accused, identified as Kamal Nathuram Dholpuriya, a Thakkar Bappa Colony, Chembur, Mumbai resident, originally hails from Rajasthan.

The Kharghar Police had initially registered an accidental death report after discovering a body in the hills near Bharati Vidyapeeth, Kharghar, on November 1. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been brutally killed by a blow to the head with a stone.

Unit 3 of the Crime Branch visited the site and began an investigation. The police team conducted a technical analysis of the routes leading to and from the area to identify the victim. Based on information from confidential informants and a thorough investigation, it was found that the deceased had last been seen with another person.

The deceased was identified as Vikas Ramlal Bora, and the individual seen with him was identified as Kamal Nathuram Dholpuriya. A technical search led the police to Nehrunagar, Mumbai, where Kamal was located and taken into custody for questioning.

During interrogation, Kamal confessed that six months ago, Vikas had borrowed Rs 30,000 from him and had not repaid it. This unresolved debt caused Kamal to grow increasingly angry, leading him to kill Vikas by striking him with a stone.

Following the confession, a murder case was registered at Kharghar Police Station. Kamal was arrested on November 2 and presented before the Panvel court, where he was remanded to police custody until November 8. Further investigation is ongoing.