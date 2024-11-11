Navi Mumbai Crime: Minor Boy Booked for Allegedly Raping Minor Girl Under Marriage Pretext

Panvel City police booked a 17-year-old minor boy on charges of rape of a minor girl and impregnating, resulting in birth of a child. The accused established a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage.

According to police, the victim is a minor, who delivered a child. The accused, a resident of Apte village in Panvel promised the victim girl of marriage and developed a physical relationship from September 2023 to October 21, 2024, at a house in Karanjade. The minor girl became pregnant and also delivered a child.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s father, Panvel City Police registered a case against the minor accused under section 64(2)m of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita along with sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.