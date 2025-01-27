Navi Mumbai: Crime Rate Rises by 10.71% in 2024, Detection Rate Up by 3%

Crime registration within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate increased by 10.71% in 2024, accompanied by a 3% improvement in the overall detection rate, according to Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe. He highlighted major crackdowns on African and Bangladeshi nationals residing in the city without proper documentation.

Presenting the annual crime and detection report, Commissioner Bharambe acknowledged the growing challenge of cybercrime and stressed ongoing efforts to analyze and curb such offenses. He emphasized the importance of raising public awareness to prevent cybercrimes.

In 2024, 436 cybercrime cases were registered, of which only 79 (18%) were successfully solved. In comparison, 403 cybercrime cases were reported in 2023, with 76 (19%) resolved.

On a brighter note, crimes against women saw a decline in 2024. Out of 626 cases reported, 616 (98%) were successfully detected. This marked an improvement from 2023, when 703 cases were reported, with 689 (98%) resolved. Rape and molestation accounted for approximately 64% of the total cases in 2024.

Drug-related offenses under the NDPS Act saw a significant rise in 2024. A total of 113 cases were registered, with police seizing 314.42 kg of narcotics worth ₹33.68 crores. Additionally, cases of drug consumption increased sharply, with 372 cases registered in 2024 compared to 201 in 2021. DCP Crime Amit Kale stated that police have intensified efforts to target individuals consuming marijuana in public places. During the year, 609 individuals, including 56 foreign nationals, were arrested under the NDPS Act.

In terms of overall crime statistics, 6,654 cases were registered in 2023, compared to 6,443 in 2024. Despite the slight decrease in total cases, the detection rate improved, with 4,297 cases (75%) solved in 2024, compared to 4,892 cases (73%) solved in 2023.

2024

Total cases registered:7369

Total cases detected: 5677 (77%)

2023

Total cases registered:6656

Total cases detected: 4892 (73%)