Navi Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis Assures to Resolve MATHADI Workers' Concerns in 15 Days

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the government will never enact laws that harm the rights of MATHADI (Head loaders) workers, emphasizing their crucial role in society. Speaking at the 91st birth anniversary celebration of the late Annasaheb Patil in Navi Mumbai, Fadnavis highlighted the state’s continuous efforts for the welfare of these workers.

Fadnavis reiterated his dedication to resolving the issues faced by MATHADI workers, pledging that concerns in Nashik and Wadala would be addressed within 15 days through meetings. Additionally, he assured that their housing challenges would be tackled under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Praising the legacy of Annasaheb Patil, Fadnavis noted that Patil championed the rights of MATHADI workers at a time when they faced severe exploitation. He also emphasized the government's efforts to secure Maratha reservations within the legal framework, stressing the need for a reservation that can withstand judicial scrutiny.

During the event, Fadnavis acknowledged the contributions of Narendra Patil, Chairman of the Annasaheb Patil Economic Backward Development Corporation, and honored several outstanding MATHADI workers with awards.

The event was attended by former minister and MLA Shashikant Shinde, MLA Pravin Darekar, and MATHADI leader and former MLC Narendra Patil.