Navi Mumbai Encroachment Drive: NMMC Evicts Unauthorised Constructions in Nerul, Airoli, and Ghansoli

Navi Mumbai: The Encroachment Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted eviction drives in the Nerul, Airoli, and Ghansoli wards on January 9. The action targeted unauthorised constructions that were not removed despite prior notices issued to the concerned parties.

In the Nerul ward, inspections revealed unauthorised structures at two locations. At Rasoi Bar, located at Plot No. 10/11, Sector 4, a shed was found on the second floor and was being used for commercial purposes. Similarly, Vikram Bar and Restaurant in Sector 6, was found to have unauthorised constructions, including sheds on the ground floor and terrace, along with a terrace toilet. Despite receiving notices under Section 53(1A) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, on March 1, 2024, and April 24, 2018, the parties failed to act, necessitating the demolition.

The encroachment removal in Nerul was led by Assistant Commissioner and Division Officer Jayant Jawdekar, supported by 10 workers, one gas cutter, and a police protection team.

In Airoli, unauthorised RCC buildings in Sector 4, were being constructed without NMMC’s approval. Notices under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, were issued, instructing the concerned parties to halt and remove the constructions. However, as the unauthorised work continued, a partial demolition drive was executed on January 9, 2025. The operation was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Ankush Jadhav and Junior Engineer Sandeep Mhatre, with the help of four hammers, two gas cutters, and a team of 15 laborers. A penalty of Rs 50,000 was collected during the action.

In Ghansoli, unauthorized construction of two units at Dattanagar by property owner Ashok Kumar Gupta and developer Abdul Sattar Chaudhary was detected. The structures were built without obtaining the necessary permissions from NMMC. Despite being instructed to remove the structures, the parties failed to comply, leading to the demolition. The action was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Tayde and Junior Engineer Rohit Thakre, with two breakers and six workers involved in the operation.

The NMMC has announced its determination to intensify anti-encroachment drives in its jurisdiction to curb unauthorized constructions. Officials emphasized that strict actions would continue against those violating municipal regulations.