Navi Mumbai: Female Teacher Arrested for Sexually Harassing Minor Boys with Obscene Videos and Messages

A 35-year-old school teacher was arrested for making an alleged semi-nude video call to a Class 10 student in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.After the boy informed his parents about her act, the teacher was charged in an FIR by the Koparkhairne police under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the boy's father approached police.In his complaint, the boy's father said the teacher's activities had affected the boy's mental health.

"After that, the accused teacher was arrested. The court then remanded her in police custody for one day," the official told PTI, adding that the police were trying to find out if the teacher had indulged in similar acts with any other student. According to police sources, the teacher had been sending sexually explicit messages to the boy on social media platforms, including Instagram, for a while. The chats then moved to video calls in which she was semi-nude. These video calls continued for a while before the boy confided in his parents, according to a report by NDTV. . A day after her arrest, two more students stepped up and testified against the teacher revealing that they had also experienced similar calls.

As per a report by Indian Express, two other students have shared similar incidents and gave their statements to the police. This incident comes weeks after the sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy by his teacher was unravelled. The incident reported from Mumbai sent shockwaves across the country as the teacher assaulted the boy on multiple occasions over a period of one year. The 40-year-old teacher, who is married and also has children, was arrested and charged under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the accused woman is an English teacher and taught the student when he was in Class 11.