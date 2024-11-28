Navi Mumbai Fire: Two Residential Complexes Sustain Property Damage After Being Engulfed in Blaze

Two separate fire incidents in Koparkhairane and Sanpada residential complexes in Navi Mumbai resulted in property damage worth several lakhs, though no injuries were reported.

In the first incident, a fire broke out in a one-bedroom apartment on the fourth floor of New Krishna CHS in Koparkhairane. The fire completely destroyed the flat, including electronic appliances, furniture, and interiors. The owner estimated the loss at Rs12–15 lakh.

Residents revealed that despite the building housing over 150 flats, the society’s fire safety system was non-functional, leaving no water available in the fire pipeline. This hampered firefighters' efforts to control the blaze.

The second fire occurred on November 28 at Bhoomiraj Costa Rica Tower on Palm Beach Road in Sanpada. The fire started on the 12th floor in the afternoon, prompting a swift response from firefighters and emergency teams. The prompt action prevented the fire from spreading further, minimizing damage to other parts of the building.

These incidents underscore the critical need for functional fire safety systems in residential complexes to ensure swift and effective responses during emergencies.