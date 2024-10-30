Navi Mumbai Fire: Woman and 2 Children Die in Ulwe After Blaze Erupts Due to LPG Cylinder Blast (Watch Video)

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 30, 2024): A woman and her two children died in a fire triggered by the explosion of three LPG gas cylinders in Navi Mumbai’s Ulwe area on Wednesday late night.

According to the Navi Mumbai Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), the fire started in a general store and spread to an adjacent house following the explosion. The shopkeeper, identified as Ramesh, suffered injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

“We have come to know that the shopkeeper Ramesh has been injured and his wife & two children died. The injured has been admitted to a hospital,” ACP Navi Mumbai said.

Fire Officer Vijay Rane confirmed that firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the blaze with the help of two fire tenders. "We reached the spot and doused the fire. The injured has been admitted to a hospital by locals. Prima facie, the fire broke out due to an explosion in gas cylinders, but it is yet to be ascertained," Rane said.