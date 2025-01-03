Navi Mumbai Firing Incident: Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire Near D-Mart in Sanpada; One Injured

In a shocking incident, a firing near the D-Mart outlet in Sanpada left one individual injured today morning. The incident occurred when two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire, discharging approximately 5-6 rounds before fleeing the scene. Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, causing panic among shoppers and passersby in the busy area.

The injured person, whose identity remains undisclosed, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Medical authorities have stated that the victim’s condition is stable.The Sanpada police have launched an intensive investigation into the case. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the assailants and determine their motive.