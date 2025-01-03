Navi Mumbai Firing: RTI Activist Raja Ram Doke Stable; Police Suspect Link to Waste Management Contract Dispute

A firing incident occurred in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, where the victim, identified as Raja Ram Doke, was shot 5 to 6 times. Doke, a worker at APMC, is also known for his activism as an RTI (Right to Information) advocate. Despite the severity of the attack, his current condition is reported to be stable. The Navi Mumbai police have formed multiple teams to investigate the case. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.. As per the information, the incident occurred near D-Mart in the Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack might be linked to a dispute over the waste management contract. The assailants fled the scene after the attack, the police added. Following the incident, Sanpada police, along with a forensic team, rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough investigation. The police are analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify and apprehend the culprits. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

